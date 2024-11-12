New Evangelion gaming handheld’s specs put the Steam Deck to shame

If you’re thinking about picking up a handheld gaming PC but can’t decide which to opt for, we’re about to make that decision a whole lot more complicated, especially if you’re an anime fan. We’ve just seen the reveal of the OneXFly F1 Pro EVA-02 edition, a powerful portable console inspired by the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series, and not only does it look great, but it’s got a pretty impressive set of specs, too.

For those who don’t know, the OneXFly F1 Pro is OneXPlayer’s latest handheld gaming PC, boasting a 144Hz OLED screen for buttery smooth visuals, a whopping 2TB of storage for all your games, and a state-of-the-art Ryzen CPU that is almost guaranteed to offer top-tier performance. Simply put, it’s a proper contender for our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives, beating out impressive options like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, as well as the Steam Deck OLED itself.

We’ve seen OneXPlayer offer an Evangelion-inspired design before with the OneXPlayer 2 Pro, which used the purple and green theme of the famous EVA-01. However, the OneXFly F1 Pro EVA-02, as the name suggests, takes inspiration from Asuka’s red and orange Evangelion unit. Given how popular Asuka is with the series’ community, we can imagine this becoming quite a popular collectible, even for those not looking for a handheld gaming console.

However, while the OneXFly F1 Pro EVA-02 edition looks mighty impressive, it could also be quite expensive, though we haven’t got an exact price at the time of writing. The regular F1 Pro is already pretty pricey at $1,099, and that’s just for the 1TB version, with the price going all the way up to $1,439 for the 2TB version. With that in mind, there’s reason to believe this EVA-02 edition could be as expensive as $1,500, if not more. While it might be an impressive bit of kit, that’s around the equivalent price of three individual Steam Deck OLED units.

It’s also worth mentioning that we’re yet to see the OneXFly F1 Pro EVA-02 edition appear on the OneXPlayer site, but we’ll keep an eye on the brand’s social media channel for any updates. If you can’t wait around for something new to play on, be sure to check out our guides to the best portable gaming consoles and the best gaming phones while you’re here.