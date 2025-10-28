This new Steam Deck rival offers liquid cooling and up to 128GB of RAM, it's just a shame about the price

2025 has been a bumper year for handheld gaming PCs, with the introduction of the ROG Xbox Ally, Lenovo Legion Go S, and many more. Now, there's another new contender on the way in the form of the OneXPlay OneXFly Apex, and while it might look like just another in a long line of Steam Deck alternatives, it packs some pretty impressive hardware under the hood.

The OneXFly Apex packs an AMD Ryzen AI Max +395‌ processor to offer peak gaming performance, an eight-inch 120HZ VRR display, and, most notably, external liquid cooling tech. That last feature is pretty unique in the world of handheld gaming PCs and, according to OneXPlayer, makes the Apex capable of reaching thermal design power levels of up to 120W. The caveat is that the liquid cooler is sold separately, which, in my eyes, makes it more of an accessory than a feature, but I'm not going to argue the point with the tech brand.

The liquid cooler isn't the only optional Apex add-on that can help take your gaming to the next level, though. The lineup also features an 85Wh external battery pack, which beats out even the best handheld consoles when it comes to battery capacity. Then there's the RAM situation, with the most premium version coming with an absolutely staggering 128GB of RAM, which, if you don't know, is 112GB more than the Steam Deck OLED. That should make for some pretty rapid load times.

In terms of pricing, the cheapest Max +395‌ model, with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is launching for 9,999 RMB, the equivalent of around $1,400, while the premium 128GB of RAM and 2TB of storage version costs 15,999 RMB, which evens out to around $2,240. There's also a slightly more affordable version of the device with a Max 385 CPU instead of the Max +395 launching for 8,599 RMB, or roughly $1,200 in US money.

It's worth noting, though, that those global prices are based on current conversion rates and don't account for any possible additional taxes or tariffs. That means there's a decent chance that they could all be even more eye-wateringly expensive when and if they launch outside of China. We'll still be keeping an eye out for any updates surrounding a wider launch, though, as while the price might be a little higher than most, it sounds like the Apex is packing the performance capabilities to justify the blow to your bank balance.

If you want to know more about the OneXPlayer OneXFly Apex, be sure to check out the official Indiegogo campaign for all the latest. Or, if you want to see what other great tech you might have missed in the last few months, see our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, with plenty of options to suit all budgets.