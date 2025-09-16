After a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign in July, OneXPlayer's OneXSugar Sugar 1 handheld is finally available to all. After fast becoming one of the most anticipated Android gaming handhelds of 2025, thanks to its modular design and impressive specs, you can now pick up the OneXSugar 1 starting from $699. Reminiscent of a Nintendo DS from 2004, OneXPlayer's take on dual-screen handhelds could make it an essential purchase as we approach the holidays, if the high price point isn't too much to take.

Available to buy right now from OneXPlayer's site, the OneXSugar Sugar 1 comes in just one configuration but in two colors: black or white. You can check out the all-important specs below:

Processor Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 8-Core - 5 x Performance Cores, up to 3.2GHz GPU GPU Qualcomm Adreno A32 GPU Memory and storage 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage Screens 6.01-inch OLED main display (1,080 x 2,160 pixels) and 3.92-inch OLED secondary display (1,080 x 1,240 pixels) Battery 5,400mAh Ports USB Type-C x1 and Micro SD Card Slot x1 Trigger button Micro switches Shoulder buttons Micro switches Joysticks Hall effect sticks Sensor 3-axis gyro, 3-axis accelerometer Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 System Android 14 Weight About 486.3g

Ultimately, the OneXSugar Sugar 1 looks like a pretty innovative option for playing the best Android games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile wherever you may be, as well as the best retro games. The price could be a sticking point, though, with the handheld more expensive than both the 512GB Steam Deck OLED and the Nintendo Switch 2.

You can fold away the Sugar 1's second display to transform the handheld into a single-display device, which could be ideal for saving on battery life, as well as playing games that are better suited for just one screen. But if you want to go for the dual-screen route, it's as simple as folding the other screen out from the back, ready to go.

With other dual-screen handhelds like the Pocket DS, Ayn Thor, and the MagicX ready to order, there are now plenty to choose from, which could make deciding on one a difficult task. The OneXSugar Sugar 1 offers a different take for $699, though, that could bring unique benefits compared to the others, like saving battery in single-screen mode and the modular controllers. Nevertheless, we're keen to get our hands on the Sugar 1 to see if it's worthy of a spot in our guide to the best handheld consoles.

