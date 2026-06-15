OneXPlayer's latest Steam Deck rival is over $2,000, but it looks like the real deal

When you think of PC gaming handhelds, you probably think of the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and perhaps the Lenovo Legion Go S. A few lesser-known brands are competing for space in the handheld arena, though, including OneXPlayer, an up-and-comer out of China. Over the weekend, we saw the reveal of the OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro, the brand's latest offering, and if you weren't paying attention before, you should be now.

The OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro's spec sheet speaks for itself, with its 8.8-inch OLED display, state-of-the-art AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor that powers on-board AI apps, and a whopping 48GB of RAM. That last bit is especially impressive, as that's considerably more memory than any pick from our list of the best handheld consoles, or even the PS5 Pro, for that matter. However, with that sort of hardware, nothing comes cheap.

The cheapest version of the X2 Mini Pro, with 1TB of storage, 48GB of RAM, and air cooling, is launching for a whopping $2,399. Yes. You read that right. For context, that's the equivalent of buying four Nintendo Switch 2 units or two 1TB Steam Deck OLEDs, with some change left. The most expensive on offer is the liquid-cooled version with 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, priced at $2859.99 by OneXPlayer. You can check out all the pricing and spec details via the official Indiegogo campaign.

OneXPlayer seems to be justifying the high price by marketing the X2 Mini Pro as a 3-in-1 product, including a trailer that shows how you can use the device as a handheld console, a compact gaming PC, or a tablet. That last bit is made possible thanks to the X2 Mini Pro's Nintendo Switch-style detachable controllers, which, I must admit, look pretty cool. The X2 Mini Pro even comes with a charging dock, so at least you're getting a bit more value for money there.

According to the Indiegogo page, shipping for the OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro begins at the end of July, so if you've got the cash to spare, you could have your hands on one before long. Personally, I can't justify spending over $2,000 on a handheld, but this isn't the first seriously expensive Steam Deck alternative out of OneXPlayer, which suggests there's a niche community willing to shell out if it means getting optimal handheld performance.