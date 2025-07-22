This Transformers-inspired Android handheld has obliterated its funding goal

It's fair to say that gaming manufacturer OneXPlayer has one of the most anticipated Android gaming handhelds of 2025. The OneXSugar Sugar 1 may look like it follows a similar design to others in the category at first. But as you may have seen in several videos lately, a second screen at the back can be found, flipping out and transforming the handheld into something reminiscent of the Nintendo DS. It looks like it's made a big impression on fans, with its recent IndieGoGo fundraiser already blowing past its aim and setting a record for OneXPlayer.

Having launched the IndieGoGo campaign just a few short weeks ago, its funding goal has already been achieved, with a huge 14,461% past its target at the time of writing.

But that's not to say the campaign is over, nor are there any more devices available. There's still plenty left, with the lowest tier at $599 offering:

OneXSugar Sugar 1 handheld in black

2 x joystick caps

D-pad magnetic cover

Pre-applied screen protectors

Exclusive sticker pack

Protective case in the same color

OneXPlayer says that it's 25% off the retail price it'll be offering once the handheld is available to everyone later this year.

However, when it comes to the specs, they're also impressive. The OneXSugar Sugar 1 contains a powerful Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip, ideal for playing the best Android games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile wherever you may be. Whilst the main display is OLED and 6.01 inches, it's the smaller 3.92-inch secondary OLED screen that's going to convince gamers to buy this handheld.

As it folds out from the back, one can easily imagine multitasking with the two screens by gaming on the smaller screen while watching a movie on the bigger one. Although we don't condone emulation, you can try out some free homebrew games that make full use of the dual displays instead of commercial ones.

With this optional secondary screen, it could also help with battery life, as the device won't need to power both displays at all times, so its unique design could bring even more benefits than what some might initially expect. Ultimately, the OneXSugar Sugar 1 is a very intriguing device, and with an estimated shipping date of September, we're curious as to how the handheld will fare in real-world testing and whether it'll earn a spot on our best retro handheld list.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, or our Nintendo Switch 2 review if you're still thinking of buying one.