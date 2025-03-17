Following the recent demise of the Ayaneo Flip DS, we’ve been longing for a handheld console that offers something a little bit different from the countless Steam Deck lookalikes out there, and already, we might have it. We’re talking about the OneXSugar Sugar 1, a dual-screen gaming handheld that looks like the happy place between the iconic Nintendo DS and the Switch, and better still, it packs Qualcomm’s latest purpose-built Snapdragon gaming chip.

The OneXSugar Sugar 1 is courtesy of a collaboration between One Netbook, the brand responsible for some of the pricier but more powerful Steam Deck alternatives on the market, and Sugar Cubes, utilizing the new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip that puts gaming at the forefront. Still, it’s the form factor that steals the show, with the device folding out from what looks like any old handheld into something that feels like the spiritual successor to Nintendo’s iconic dual-screen console with a 6.02-inch main display and 3.92-inch secondary screen.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much to go off in terms of specs outside of the G3 Gen 3 chip, but considering Qualcomm has suggested that the fresh processor offers significant performance and battery efficiency boosts on the previous version, the OneXSugar should be more than capable of running all the best Android games as well as your favorite retro games. The official reveal clip seems to suggest that it also features glowing rings around the analog sticks, a similar feature to that of the Retroid Pocket 5 from our guide to the best retro handhelds, which is a lovely little design touch that adds to the futuristic feel.

At the time of writing, we don’t know when exactly we can expect to get our hands on the OneXSugar Sugar 1, but according to a listing on Qualcomm’s website, global pre-orders begin in May. The device also has an official Indiegogo page, where you can sign up for all the latest updates, and there’s also the promise of a 30% saving on the device when it arrives. We’ve not got any indication of how much the OneXSugar might cost yet, but it never hurts to secure a discount in advance.

However, before even arriving, the OneXSugar Sugar 1 has some competition on its hands for a spot in our guide to the best handheld consoles, with the newly revealed Ayaneo Gaming Tab and Pocket S2 both also packing the same Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip. Admittedly, the Sugar 1 has the most exciting form factor, but we’ll have to get our hands on all three to see which offers the most premium experience when playing the best mobile games. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.