Onimusha: Way of the Sword review - a triumphant return after 20 years

Our Verdict Not only does Onimusha: Way of the Sword perform wonderfully on the Nintendo Switch 2, but it also features one of the best protagonists we've seen in recent years, with Musashi being a memorable character surrounded by a great supporting cast. The action and combat are a lot of fun and watching the story unfold is a treat - Way of the Sword deserves your attention.

Ever since its initial announcement, I have been keen to get my hands on Onimusha: Way of the Sword - without question, it's been one of my most highly anticipated games for months now. I love combat, enjoy a challenge, like an engaging story, and get a huge kick out of a charismatic protagonist - all of which Capcom excels at. As such, it's deeply unsurprising that I absolutely adore Way of the Sword.

While it's easy for me to say that the first new Onimusha adventure in 20 years is one of the best Switch games to release this year, I know you all need some receipts, and I'm more than happy to give you the complete rundown in my review. Out of the gate, I need to say that while I've heard of the Onimusha series, I never played any of the older games, despite a keen interest, so Way of the Sword is my first foray into the franchise.

I absolutely love games that take place in Japan, particularly those that occur during a historical period and put you in the shoes of a samurai. Naturally, Way of the Sword more than ticks that box, with the game taking place in a dark fantasy version of Kyoto, which is an absolute joy to explore. Each area you find yourself in begs for a bit of exploration off the beaten path, rewarding you with items that might give you an advantage as you fight off a demon invasion.

You are Musashi, an incredibly gifted swordsman who finds himself on the lethal end of an ass-whooping by the demons, only to receive a sentient gauntlet in the afterlife, launching him back into the world of the living as an Oni. As someone who detests spoilers, I don't want to divulge too much more about the story. Still, I can confirm that the game has a great narrative and a stellar cast of characters, with Musashi immediately joining my list of the best videogame protagonists. Within the opening minutes, it quickly becomes clear that he has some humorous qualities, with a dry sarcasm I appreciate.

Musashi is very much a reluctant hero, wanting nothing more than to get rid of the sentient gauntlet, despite the fact it's what's keeping him alive. Yet, he listens to the characters around him, follows instructions, and takes the fight to the demons all in the name of saving Kyoto. His dynamic with the other characters is fun to watch, particularly Shizuka, as she gives as good as he gets in terms of attitude.

Beyond keeping Musashi alive and kicking, the sentient gauntlet also enables you to collect spirits, which you need to acquire new skills, items, and upgrades, all of which are essential if you hope to survive your adventure. Not only do you need to fight demons wherever you go, but there are some intense boss fights in Way of the Sword that push you to your limits, forcing you to use everything you learn in the tutorial. You need to block, parry, dodge, and counterattack, all of which require you to read your enemy to determine the best course of action.

I love the combat in Way of the Sword; I feel like a complete badass as I block, dodge, and counter groups of demons, not getting a scratch on me. The action never stops, with enemies awaiting you around every corner, and bosses that want nothing more than to send you back to the afterlife. As a huge Souls fan, I love facing off against formidable foes like this, learning their moveset to overcome them.

Something else I want to applaud Capcom for is that, while Onimusha is clearly supposed to pose a challenge, you don't need to rise to the occasion, as there is an easy difficulty setting that genuinely brings the difficulty down several notches, ensuring everyone can enjoy the game regardless of skill level. Better still, while some games, including the recently released Mortal Shell 2, punish you for trying to have an easier time by preventing you from unlocking trophies and achievements, Onimusha: Way of the Sword assures you from the very beginning that there's no consequence to taking things at your own pace.

Performance-wise, Capcom is continuing its trend of showing that big triple-A games belong on the Nintendo Switch 2, with Onimusha: Way of the Sword not only running smooth as butter, but looking fantastic, too. In my Resident Evil Requiem review, I noted impressive performance with only the odd minor hiccup. In my recent Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen preview, I got an early impression that 2024's best RPG is also going to have a good run on the NS2, and my time with Way of the Sword just cements my view on Capcom being a leader on Nintendo's latest hardware.

Way of the Sword may be my first foray into the franchise, but not for a single second did I feel as though I needed to be familiar with previous entries, making it accessible for both new and old fans alike. Without question, Capcom has released yet another banger that I suspect may find itself up for some awards come the end of the year, as Onimusha: Way of the Sword cements itself as one of the best games of 2026.