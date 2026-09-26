Open Sea for Animals codes September 2026

I'm not religious, but parting the seas like Moses in this Roblox game is pretty damn cool. Another thing that's cool is Open Sea for Animals codes, which allow you to reach your true God-like potential, rescuing animal eggs from the depths of the oceans. Call us Doctor Dolittle, the way we're saving the animal kingdom.

Codes are good for animals, which, of course, generate profit for you so you can get stronger and venture further into the ocean. Those bosses don't stand a chance against my buff Roblox body. My real-life body could use some work, though.

Here are all the new Open Sea for Animals codes:

Release - a rare bat animal

Check out our list of other Roblox codes for more freebies in the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Open Sea for Animals codes?

Don't worry - the process of redeeming Open Sea for Animals codes is easy once you know how. Just follow the steps outlined below:

Launch Open Sea for Animals on Roblox

Open the shop and hit the 'codes' tab along the top of the menu

Enter your code in the box provided and hit 'verify'

Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more Open Sea for Animals codes?

Unfortunately, outside of checking this list frequently, there isn't a way to get more codes. This is because it's up to the developer to generously gift freebies, so if you want to go and beg someone, it's xFrozen x Dudes you want to talk to. However, when more codes do come, we'll update our list here with them, so that you're never missing out on the latest free items.

Is there an Open Sea for Animals Discord server?

The Discord server for Open Sea for Animals is shared between the game and the developer's last game, Open Sea for Brainrots, but you can still join it here. You can talk strategy with other players, ask the developer for new features or report bugs, and receive super special sneak peeks of upcoming patches.