It’s easy to let games slip into the cracks, but if there’s one project you should keep an eye on, it’s EP Games’ Oppidum. The indie developer has been chipping away at the brand-new open-world game since 2023, and now it’s beginning to ramp up efforts to showcase the game. Inspired by the Zelda franchise, Oppidum is coming to your Nintendo Switch soon.

In a recent Facebook post, the developer confirms a Q1 2025 launch window for the game, giving EP Games until the end of March to cement a concrete release date. After two years of crafting the new Switch game, its latest update video showcases just how far the project has come. Oppidum’s early builds have transformed into a world of charming art direction, taking all the right vibrancy cues from titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There’s a dash of Rare’s Sea of Thieves in there, engrained into Oppidum’s cartoonish world design.

Unlike recent Zelda games, though, Oppidum focuses on bringing you and your friends together to explore, survive, and fight. The game supports four-player co-op from the get-go, and EP Games is keen for players to take full advantage of it – especially in boss encounters. Evading bombardments of AOE attacks and stone-clad minions is the main flavor of action game thrills so far, with more peaks of unique enemies likely to arrive in the build-up to launch.

Aside from chopping down rivals, the Isle of Insule is where you’ll settle down after a day of beast slaying. Throughout the game’s quests, EP Games says on Oppidum’s Steam listing that players will “link neighbors to each other and restore a divided land to their former bonds […] by earning their trust, you will also help them regain their own trust in each other.”

Base building comes into play here, covering everything from simple structure creation to caring for animals, and cooking up a storm for you and your squad. There’s also a mysterious element known as Tamai that appears to grant supernatural advantages, but EP Games is keeping this aspect of the game secretive for now.

Oppidum isn’t just coming to the Nintendo Switch either. If you own one of the best portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go, you can wishlist the game right now on Steam.

