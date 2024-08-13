We’re expecting Oppo’s next flagship to launch in Q4 of 2024, with the Oppo Find X8 series the first to consist of three different models. A new leak suggests we’ll see a Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra, giving consumers more options than ever.

The news comes from prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via InnoGyan), who says we can expect the Find X8 and X8 Pro to run on MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 9400 platform. This means that only the priciest option, The X8 Ultra, will get the next-gen Snapdragon chipset we anticipate finding inside the best 5G phones of 2025.

The translated Weibo post says that the handsets are already scheduled for production, and Oppo is equipping them with its new glacier battery tech. The Find X8 and X8 Pro will have massive 5,700 mAh cells, while the X8 Ultra could pass the 6,000 mAh mark. Charging will be fast, too, with at least 100W charging speeds expected. That means all three devices should charge from flat to 100% in less than 30 minutes, which beats the competition from the best Google Pixel phones and the best Samsung phones.

The Find X8 reportedly comes in black, white, blue, and pink colorway options. Meanwhile, the Pro model will be available in black, white, and blue. There’s plenty to choose from this year, but what we really want to see is a global launch. There’s no word on that yet, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that it’ll come before the end of the year. Oppo is one of the many brands that often try to sneak in a release before Samsung, the Android market leader, releases its own next-generation flagship in January.

Elsewhere, the tipster says we’ll see 1.5K displays and periscope telephotos on all models, not too surprising for an Oppo flagship. Even if Oppo phones aren’t widely available in the West, given how the brand’s big sellers often end up coming to the U.S. and Europe in the form of the best OnePlus phones, it’s worth keeping an eye on how the Find X8 series goes down with users.