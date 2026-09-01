Orbitals review - stylish, smooth, but a little slow

Our Verdict Orbitals injects sci-fi charm and 90s anime nostalgia into the growing genre of modern couch co-op games. While the story is a little slow, it oozes style and is a relaxing and entertaining way to spend some time with a friend.

Whether people like it or not, couch co-op is making a comeback, and I'm so here for it. In this Orbitals review, I got the chance to experience Nintendo's latest offering in the genre - an intergalactic adventure coated in 90s nostalgia, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

In case you've somehow missed the hype around Orbitals, it's an atmospheric co-op adventure from Tokyo-based Shapefarm and Kepler Interactive that focuses on split-screen gameplay. It follows in the footsteps of recent hits in the genre like It Takes Two and Split Fiction, but with a distinct visual style that harkens back to 80s and 90s anime.

In Orbitals, you play as Maki and Omura, two inseparable space explorers on a mission to save their colony. We don't know their relationship, but they grew up together, and both experienced a disaster in their early life that led to them entering a machine that can reprint their bodies. While this reprinting explanation is a key part of the gameplay as it explains how the pair can respawn, I think it got in the way of the main story for me at times.

I have a lot of positive things to say about Orbitals, as we'll get to, but unfortunately I found the story to be a little slow to grip me. Generally, I don't mind a more leisurely storytelling style, but when your overarching plot includes impending doom for you and your entire community, the two concepts don't really gel. This is also where the reprinting issue lies for me - we're supposed to believe that Maki and Omu's home is in danger, but we know that everyone in the colony can be, and has previously been, reprinted.

That being said, the more time you spend exploring with the pair, the more invested in their lives you become, and that helped me to get invested in the story. It just took a little longer than I'm used to. Plus, while exploring the various chaotic environments in the cosmic storm, you see plenty of evidence of previous colonies whose reprinting machines were destroyed, reminding you of the threat to Maki and Omu's home.

I've mostly played Orbitals in local co-op with my partner, and it runs fantastically. There are a few loading screens between major checkpoints, but otherwise, all parts of progression feel smooth and uninterrupted. The gameplay is whimsical and fairly straightforward, with some elements of challenge along the way, but it's definitely approachable for a range of different age groups. The camera can be a little finicky to control, and there were a couple of visual bugs, but I haven't encountered anything major.

While the story was a little slow for me, the vibes of Orbitals in general are impeccable, and more than enough to keep me invested. The 2D animated cutscenes are gorgeous and look like they've come straight out of Cowboy Bebop or Revolutionary Girl Utena. The true artistry comes from seeing these 2D characters come to life as 3D models, without losing the shading and textures of the former. I have no idea how Shapefarm did it, but it's magical to witness.

Maki and Omu's colony is full of things to see and do, too. Everything feels alive, and tied with the leisurely pace of things makes me want to spend hours just looking around. The addition of minigames aboard the pair's ship adds to this, giving you and your player two plenty to experience between stressful missions if you need to decompress. The sound design and music are phenomenal and really tie everything together. I'm going to get the theme song stuck in my head at least once a week, I'm sure.

Overall, Orbitals is a great game for couples, families, and friends to enjoy, especially if you need something chill and lighthearted to do on a rainy day. It'll definitely see a lot of play around the holidays. It doesn't revolutionize the genre in any way, but it brings a fresh aesthetic to the table and continues the regrowth of couch co-op titles in the modern age.

Are you thinking of picking up Orbitals? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out our lists of the best upcoming mobile games and upcoming Switch games to add more adventures to your wishlist.