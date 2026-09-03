Oukitel's new Android gaming phone is as rugged as it is powerful

In the world of rugged phones, Oukitel is a pretty big deal, with the Chinese company offering countless devices built to survive whatever you throw at them. The brand's latest device is a bit different, though. The Oukitel WP600 isn't just a rugged phone. It doubles as a gaming phone, complete with two active fans to keep things cool when you're playing Honkai Star Rail, PUBG Mobile, or your mobile game of choice.

In terms of specs, the Oukitel WP600 matches up to some of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones in multiple departments. It comes with up to 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a massive 10,000 mAh battery. Its chip, the Dimensity 8300, isn't quite as state-of-the-art as the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Apple's A19 Pro, but it's still capable of running the best mobile games.

As well as impressive internal hardware, the Oukitel WP600 also boasts a 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should provide smooth gaming visuals. The design is pretty funky too, with a partially transparent back that shows off some cool RGB lighting and the internal fans. Oh, and it's yellow, and that's always fun.

Outside of its gaming potential, the WP600 is still plenty rugged. It's IP68 and IP69K rated, which is essentially as good as it gets in terms of dust and waterproofing. It's also MIL-STD-810H drop-tested, so it lives up to its rugged billing. That does mean it's a bit chunkier than your regular Android phone, but it also means it won't smash on impact, which is what you want from a durable device.

Unfortunately, we don't have any pricing or release date details for the Oukitel WP600 right now. However, Oukitel is showing the phone off at IFA 2026, so with any luck, we should get some more information before long. For more of the latest tech on show at this year's IFA conference, check out our coverage of the new Acer Project DualPlay Mini concept.