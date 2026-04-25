20 years ago, Sega overhauled the greatest racing game series ever for the PSP

It's wild that Sega hasn't done more with the OutRun series. The last game, OutRun Online Arcade, came out in 2009 and is basically forgotten now. Before that, though, Sega and Sumo Digital made something special. A fast, flashy, and juiced-up entry that's hard to match even today. That game is OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast, an electrifying chapter that made a PSP worth owning all by itself.

There are loads of OutRun games, from the futuristic twist of OutRun 2019 to the global spectacle of Out Run Europa. Yet, I think it's fair to say that OutRun 2 is where Sega truly struck gold. If I ever go to a seaside town here in the United Kingdom, you know I'll scour any arcades I find to see if there's an OutRun machine. After all, it's the only arcade game I can complete on the spot. But when I found out I could take that accomplishment with me anywhere? It changed my world.

OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast is, for all intents and purposes, an overhaul of OutRun 2. It includes improved visuals, additional game modes, and the biggest roster of Ferrari cars the series had ever seen at the time. You didn't need to go head-to-head on the sofa, either. Its now-discontinued online multiplayer brought the action to a total of six players. It was unbridled carnage. The latter is part of Coast 2 Coast, the game's other half, which includes various challenges and new single-player content.

Although the two experiences are on the same UMD, you'll be surprised to find out how different they feel in practice. Coast 2 Coast, in my opinion, is more lenient and carefree. Meanwhile, OutRun 2 SP remains a little tighter and stricter, and that's reflected in the vehicle handling. For me, OutRun 2 SP is pure OutRun, with a more faithful scoring system that amps up the pressure during more difficult blasts to the finish line. It's the kind of sweat I enjoy in the arcade cabinet version. Sumo Digital's touch replicates it expertly.

Even though I yearn for the foundational OutRun experience, I will say that Coast 2 Coast's game modes bring the heat in their own way. Don't Lose Your Girlfriend is a particularly great spin on OutRun's premise, tasking players to stay ahead of a rival couple until their heart points are fully depleted. Meanwhile, Test Your Slipstream adds a touch of strategy, as it's all about driving behind vehicles to collect points and knock out opponents. It's best to play this one with a level head, as I can vouch that it leads to a fair few sibling squabbles.

No matter what mode I choose, the bite-sized nature of OutRun's gameplay loop makes it ideal for the PSP. In the age of handheld PCs like the Steam Deck or consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2, I'm baffled that Sega isn't giving OutRun another shot today. Legacy franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog might be its bread and butter, but between Need for Speed, Forza Horizon, and The Crew, there isn't a racer that taps into the flavor of speed only OutRun can deliver.

And can we take a minute to shout the game's soundtrack from Sega legends Hiroshi Kawaguchi, Fumio Ito, and Richard Jacques? When it comes to city pop bops and hypnotic jazz fusion tunes, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better selection than the tracks on offer here. If you could distill and drink a song, I'd like to taste Passing Breeze on a hot summer day.

Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast is undoubtedly one of the best PSP games ever made, and even though it's two decades old, a few gray streaks can't slow it down.