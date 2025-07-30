Overwatch Cavalry, a news source focusing on goings-on in the multiplayer game, has recently highlighted a new survey sent to players about potential collaborations. The listed options even include Hoyoverse's action RPG Zenless Zone Zero, which would be an odd but cool crossover.

The image in Overwatch Cavalry's post features 35 logos representing a massive selection of different IP, brands, and even some K-pop groups, including some huge names like Baldur's Gate, Star Wars, Roblox, Pokémon, and Candy Crush. Some of the options have actually crossed over with Overwatch before, too, such as Cowboy Bebop and Warhammer.

Speaking of, Overwatch is no stranger to collabs, with previous crossovers including Transformers, Lego, World of Warcraft, and, most recently, Street Fighter 6. But there could always be more, especially as crossovers and collaborative content have been massive in recent years. Perhaps it's gearing up to take on Fortnite in terms of how many other IPs it can bring to the battlefield.

I mean, we have Darth Vader and John Wick wearing Nike Air Jordans in Fortnite, why can't we have a team of our favorite Le Sserafim members, Shrek, and Resident Evil's Leon protecting the payload in OW?

Obviously, nothing is confirmed, and this is just a survey to gauge the audience's thoughts, but it would be cool to see what Hoyoverse would do with a collab. Recently, a Fate/Stay Night collab went live in Honkai Star Rail, bringing Saber and Archer to the playable roster with a themed HSR event set on Penacony.

Honkai Impact 3rd also has HSR's Sparkle and Genshin Impact's Fischl as playable characters, with Evangelion's Asuka available previously, too, while the often-forgotten Genshin Impact's Aloy sits untouched in many of our accounts.

Of course, now that the idea's in our head, we can't help but wonder what a ZZZ x Overwatch collab could look like. Perhaps a blonde ZZZ Anby-themed skin for Tracer, or Mercy donning ZZZ Yixuan's outfit? A bangboo skin for Wrecking Ball? Roadhog could easily get away with a Sons of Calydon get-up, too.

What are you hoping to see? Something to rival the best Fortnite skins, including your favorite Zenless Zone Zero characters? Or perhaps more crossovers with anime games?