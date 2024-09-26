Overwatch 2 gets ready to go ultra with My Hero Academia cosmetics collab

Overwatch 2 is no stranger to a collaboration, and this time we get to become the heroes we always knew we were destined to be, with a My Hero Academia crossover on the horizon. Between October 17 to October 30, 2024, you’ll be able to flex your power as the All Might or wreak havoc as the leader of the League of Villains, with some awesome cosmetics based on the much-loved anime.

We’ve already seen Overwatch 2 dabble in the world of anime, with a hugely successful One Punch Man crossover, and then an adored collab with Cowboy Bebop. And that’s all on top of other massive collabs with Blizzard’s own IPs, like the recent Overwatch 2 Warcraft cosmetic event. At this point, we’re expecting Blizzard to go through the roster of fan-favorite animes, at a typically impressive rate, but we’re not complaining because they always come with some incredible cosmetics and lobby music we can’t help but bop to whenever we’re queuing up for one more game.

In this collab with MHA, you can be the hero – or live long enough to become the villain – with skins that are a fitting tribute to the determination and sheer power that these iconic characters showcase. Pretty fitting, considering the neverending battle for dominance between Overwatch agents and all the baddies over at Talon HQ. To absolutely no one’s surprise, Reinhardt is getting an All Might skin as is befitting to his personal mantra of ‘live with honor, die with glory’ and Reaper is naturally becoming the leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki.

As well as that, we get to see Tracer as the determined Deku, Kiriko as the sneaky Himiko Toga, and new Overwatch 2 character Juno as the happy-go-lucky Uravity. You can get your hands on all of these My Hero Academia-inspired skins in the shop bundle, which includes the five legendary skins as well as a bunch of other cosmetics that will help you stand out while you’re battling for the dub.

And even if you don’t feel like parting ways with your money – this is Blizzard, we all knew what to expect here – you can still enjoy the limited-time event with the chance to unlock five sprays, and a particularly mighty weapon charm, just by playing as you normally would.

We’re already scratching our heads and wondering what collab is coming next for Overwatch 2 – we’d love to see Junkrat as JJK’s Jogo, we think he’d suit being a cyclops – but in the meantime, check out our Overwatch 2 tier list so you can keep up to date with the ever-changing meta. We’ve also got a handy guide on the Overwatch 2 battle pass so you can make the most of each season, and all the info on the current Overwatch 2 maps.