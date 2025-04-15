Overwatch 2 is leaning into its origins as a MOBA-inspired shooter with its all-new game mode, Overwatch 2 Stadium. This 5v5 seven-round brawl lets you buy items and equip passives mid-match, much like League of Legends and other traditional MOBAs.

Since its initial launch, Overwatch 2 has faced strong competition from some of the other best FPS games and hero shooters, but it’s finally starting to pull away from the pack thanks to the new Stadium game mode. The explosive trailer shows just how much this shakes up the standard Overwatch 2 metagame by implementing hero locks and item loadouts like those typically found in League of Legends games. MOBAs are few and far between on the Nintendo Switch, so it’s awesome to see these elements entering such a beloved Switch title.

The 5v5 mode is a fast-paced best-of-seven gauntlet, mixing Push, Control, and Clash maps into one competition. Between rounds, you can use stadium cash to buy items for your chosen hero to supplement their health, ultimate charge, and more. You can also equip powers for free between rounds to drastically modify each character’s abilities, adding things like lava trails to Reinhardt’s Firestrike. While you can sell and replace items throughout the rounds, powers are permanent, so plan accordingly alongside your team.

When Season 16 drops this month, there will be 43 Overwatch 2 characters in the game, but only 17 are available when Stadium launches. While it makes sense for Blizzard to target specific heroes first to make sure the mode works as expected, it’s a shame for Winston, Hanzo, and Baptiste mains that they can’t play their preferred characters. According to the official blog post, the team is adding “more heroes every season”, so hopefully, you won’t have long to wait.

When does Overwatch 2 Stadium launch?

Overwatch 2’s Stadium game mode launches on April 22, 2025, alongside Season 16. Stadium’s launch also adds a third-person mode to the traditionally first-person shooter for the first time as its default view, which Blizzard says is to help you keep track of the chaotic action happening around you.

If you’re looking forward to jumping into the stadium, make sure you check out our Overwatch 2 tier list to get to grips with the current meta. We’ve also got a list of other great multiplayer Switch games for you to peruse.