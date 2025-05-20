Overwatch 2 introduces some Street Fighter icons to the world of FPS games

An Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6 crossover isn't something we knew we needed, but now that we have it, oh boy, are we excited. Consider us hopping from foot to foot and stretching our proverbial muscles, because this collaboration packs one almighty punch. Some awesome new skins will be available during the event, running from May 20, 2025, to June 2, 2025, and there's no round two, so if you want to get your hands on some fighting new threads, now is the time.

Overwatch 2 is one of the most played FPS games out there, with a monthly average of 20 million players squadding up and laying waste to opponents, and now we get to KO the competition in real style. Even with Marvel Rivals forcing Overwatch 2 to step up its game in recent months, thanks to NetEase's wildly popular take on the team shooter genre, Overwatch 2 continues to dominate, and the collab with Street Fighter 6 further proves how Blizzard plans to fight the competition.

Kiriko takes on the mantle of Yuri, Widowmaker joins forces with the deadly precision of Cammy, Juno is aiming her spin-kicks as Chun Li, and Hanzo brings the quiet fury of none other than Ryu during this cosmetic event. We also get to see Soldier: 76 run with Guile, Sigma gets powered up with M. Bison's raw energy (Vega in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese regions), and everyone's favorite gorilla scientist Winston goes full beast-mode as Blanka. Now, you might assume that the event is purely cosmetic, and while that's mostly true, these Overwatch 2 skins do still pack a lot of fight.

Hanzo's Ryu skin unleashes a Hadoken-level ultimate, Juno has lightning-fast Chun-Li kicks, and you can even charge up Psycho Power as you play. This collab has plenty to offer, just like Street Fighter 6's style and flair, we just get the added bonus of putting a gun or a weapon in the hands of some classic Street Fighter characters. Not only that, but while the event is active, you also get the chance to earn some completely free voice lines, player titles, and Street Fighter 6-themed sprays, so you can flex your fighting prowess in every game. Plus, there's a tasty amount of 40k XP up for grabs, too.

When the event is over, these skins are heading back to the streets from whence they came, so make sure to snap up your favourite before it finishes. Check out our list of Overwatch 2 characters to get to grips with those taking part in the crossover, plus we have a handy Overwatch 2 tier list to help you battle it out.