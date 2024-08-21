Blizzard showed us more of Overwatch 2’s Warcraft crossover as part of Gamescom 2024, celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary in style. We’ve been due another Warcraft x Overwatch tie-in, so we’re excited to see the worlds merging once more in the form of some beautiful skins.

During Gamescom 2024’s Opening Night Live, the Overwatch 2 team debuted a brand-new Warcraft-inspired skin for Widowmaker, one of the original Overwatch 2 characters and a firm fan favorite. The skin references iconic Warcraft Horde member, Sylvanas Windrunner, which perfectly fits Widowmaker’s character as Talon’s own sharp-shooting villain.

This isn’t the first time Blizzard has given Overwatch’s heroes the crossover treatment – in fact, it’s not even Widowmaker’s first time. All the way back in 2018, Widow cosplayed as Kerrigan from StarCraft to celebrate that game’s 20th anniversary and Sombra unlocked a rogueish Demon Hunter skin as part of Blizzcon’s rewards that same year. We’ve also seen Tyrande and Illidan skins for Symmetra and Genji respectively.

As well as Widowmaker’s Sylvanas cosmetic, the Overwatch 2 team teased a Lich King-inspired skin at the very end of the recent Season 12 trailer. We don’t currently have confirmation of whose skin this is, but the size of the character and their weapon strongly suggest that Reinhardt will be donning the frozen armor.

That's everything we know so far about Overwatch 2's Warcraft crossover and we can't wait to see what else Blizzard announces.