It’s surprising an Overwatch Mobile port hasn’t happened yet. With Call of Duty: Mobile, Apex Legends, and Fortnite all getting their share of the iPhone and Android pie, Blizzard is yet to give Tracer and the gang an iOS and Android overhaul. A new report from Jason Schreier’s latest book, Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment, claims a mobile iteration might be in the works.

Schreier’s new book chronicles Blizzard’s history, including acclaimed RPG games like World of Warcraft and Diablo, while delving into the development FPS game hits Overwatch and Overwatch 2. Speaking on the creation of the game, as spotted by GameSpot, Shreier says that “Overwatch was led by Walter Kong, who oversaw the release of regular heroes and content for Overwatch 2, as well as new projects like a mobile version of the franchise.”

Whether the project is still in-development is unclear, though it isn’t the first time rumors of an Overwatch Mobile port have surfaced. In 2021, Blizzard was hiring for a new product manager to join its ranks, according to a report from Dexerto. The job listing mentioned that the ideal candidate would “be working on multiple titles: Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone”, as well as helping to “create the best mobile game experiences in the world.”

Activision shook up the mobile gaming space with Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile in 2019 and 2024 respectively. The former is an excellent alternative to mainline entries like Modern Warfare 3, complete with its own zany lore, sleek cosmetics, and game modes that arguably put its console rival to shame. Looking back on Kong’s career, though, suggests that Overwatch Mobile is still a possibility.

Kong began his career with Blizzard in August 2011, working as senior director on projects such as free mobile game Hearthstone – Blizzard’s title on mobile platforms. In Kong’s own summary of his work on the franchise on LinkedIn, he says that “I ran the team responsible for driving strategy planning and business operations for the game. The team’s duties encompassed franchise strategy development, esports planning.”

He would later leave Blizzard to work at Fortnite studio Epic Games in 2018, before returning to Blizzard as an executive producer in March 2020. Notably, Kong has remained the general manager of the Overwatch franchise since 2021. Bringing Overwatch to iOS and Android platforms feels the logical next step for the franchise, and we’re curious to see if it’ll hold a candle to its console counterparts.

