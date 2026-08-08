Own a Cafe codes August 2026

Look, I'm very partial to some coffee and a sweet treat. But do I have what it takes to run a thriving barista empire? You and I can find out in Roblox, but let's grab some Own a Cafe codes while we do it. After all, giving Starbucks a rival on the streets isn't going to be cheap.

Rewards in Own a Cafe typically involve cash or multipliers so you can earn more money while you're playing. If that sounds good to you, then stick around and grab some goodies.

Here are all the new Own a Cafe codes:

Update - 3x cash multiplier (ten minutes)

- 3x cash multiplier (ten minutes) Cafe - 5k cash

- 5k cash Coffee - 2x cash multiplier (ten minutes)

- 2x cash multiplier (ten minutes) Release - 250 cash

When you feel like closing up shop and trying something else, there are thousands of other Roblox games to check out. Just make sure you're grabbing the Roblox codes, too.

How do I redeem Own a Cafe codes?

So, now that you know what rewards are available, how do you redeem them? To collect your Own a Cafe codes, follow these steps:

Launch Own a Cafe in Roblox

Tap the settings cog in the upper left corner

Input an active code

Tap 'Redeem' to get your gifts

What are Own a Cafe codes?

Own a Cafe codes are rewards given out by the game's developer, Espresso Espresso. Right now, these gifts usually involve in-game cash and multipliers, but they could likely evolve into useful items in the future. When that happens, you'll find them in the list above.

Is there an Own a Cafe Discord server?

Yes, there is an Own a Cafe Discord server. Whether you're new to the game or looking to find other like-minded players, this is the place to be. If you want to join the Own a Cafe Discord server, use this invitation.

How can I get more Own a Cafe codes?

If you're looking for codes, leave that to us. We're always on the lookout for fresh rewards, so when they appear, we'll add them to the list above. That goes for expired codes, as they'll be removed to make sure you're getting the latest goodies.

Why are my Own a Cafe codes not working?

Before you redeem your codes, make sure you're picking them from the active code list above. Copy and paste them directly into Own a Cafe, as this will avoid typos, too. If that still doesn't work, the code may have expired.

That's everything you need to know about Own a Cafe codes. Come back soon and bookmark this page.