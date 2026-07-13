Own a Pizza Tycoon codes July 2026

You know, no matter what happens in life, you can always count on pizza. The hit of a fresh slice, oozing with cheese? That's the good stuff. You can be part of that experience, at least in Roblox, and you can make sure your pies are a hit by grabbing some Own a Pizza Tycoon codes.

If you need some quick cash, then using codes is an easy way to top up your balance. So, if you're ready to build your pizza empire, keep on scrolling.

Here are all the new Own a Pizza Tycoon codes:

PIZZA - 500 cash (new!)

When we're not feasting on a delicious pizza, we love playing other Roblox games, too. If that sounds like you, then jump into our huge list of Roblox codes to nab yourself some more rewards.

How do I redeem Own a Pizza Tycoon codes?

So, you've made a few pizzas and want to redeem a cheeky reward code? Alright, well, we can help you with that. You just need to follow these steps:

Launch Own a Pizza Tycoon in Roblox

Tap the 'Codes' button on the left of your screen

Input an active code

Tap 'Redeem' to get your gifts

What are Own a Pizza Tycoon codes?

Own a Pizza Tycoon codes are rewards handed out by Monkey Red Studio to Roblox players. Codes give you cash most of the time, but the developer may include other handy items as the game gets more updates.

Is there an Own a Pizza Tycoon Discord server?

Yes, there is an Own a Pizza Tycoon Discord server. Eager to share your recipes? Wondering whether other players like pineapple on their pizza? This server from Monkey Red Studio is the place to discuss all of that and more. If you want to join the Own a Pizza Tycoon Discord server, use this invitation.

How can I get more Own a Pizza Tycoon codes?

Making pizzas is the fun part; tracking down new Own a Pizza Tycoon codes isn't. Monkey Red Studio releases new codes whenever it wants, so instead of wasting time searching for them, let us do the work. We'll keep the list above updated with the latest rewards as soon as they go live.

Why are my Own a Pizza Tycoon codes not working?

Before you get back to making pizzas, check that you're using an active Own a Pizza Tycoon code from the list above. If it still doesn't work, make sure you've entered it exactly as shown, with no typos. If you're still having trouble, the code has most likely expired.

That's everything you need to know about Own a Pizza Tycoon codes. Come back soon and bookmark this page.