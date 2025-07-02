OXS Storm A2 review - good quality and comfort with one problem

Verdict The OXS Storm A2 is a comfy headset that exudes quality, offering a decent battery life and excellent sound quality. The one downside is that its noise-canceling capabilities aren’t as strong as you might like. Pros Good sound quality

Comfortable Cons Noise-canceling features are subpar

As a gamer and a music lover, headsets are pretty crucial for me. Not earbuds. While I don't mind them, I find headsets more comfortable, and the ones that I can use for both my consoles and phone are extra solid in my book. Luckily for me, the new OXS Storm A2 headset allows me to do exactly that, and I was fortunate enough to receive a review sample so I can share my thoughts with you.

First of all, it's one of the most comfortable headsets I've ever used. The padding around the earphones is thick, ensuring you don't feel the plastic pressing against you. The same is true for the band across your head, as it features a pad, too. Yes, this is just a basic design that most headphones adhere to, but it's also the pleasant and snug fit that helps to elevate this particular headset

My previous gaming headset is from Razer, and while the sound quality is there, it feels a bit loose on my head sometimes. The OXS Storm A2, however, fits perfectly, ensuring that the cushions don't move about, but it's not so tight as to cause discomfort. Better still, the sound quality is top-tier for the Storm A2, both when I use it with my Switch 2 and PS5, as well as on my phone.

Sound and music are crisp and clear coming through the Storm A2, though it's not so hot in the noise-canceling department. If you want to make sure you can't hear anything beyond what's pounding through the headset, you might want to look at different options. Despite boasting hybrid active noise-canceling technology, this set of headphones struggles a bit in this regard. However, I wouldn't say it's awful or makes it unworthy of a purchase. Comparing it to my Skullcandy headphones, I can certainly hear a bit more through the Storm A2.

Connecting the accessory to your Nintendo Switch 2 or platform of choice is nice and easy, as all you need to do is connect the USB dongle that comes with the headset to your console and turn it on via the button on the left ear. As for connecting it to your phone, you need to ensure Bluetooth is on and select the headset when it appears on your device. So it's all simple, which is a breath of fresh air, as it took several attempts to get my aforementioned Razer headphones to show up when first linking them to my phone.

The battery life is another selling point for the OXS Storm A2, as it took me about a week and a half to run out of juice, during which I went on plenty of walks blasting music through the headphones, along with several long gaming sessions. Getting charge back into the accessory doesn't take too long either; just let your USB-C charger do its thing for an hour, and your headset is good to go once more.

Finally, while all the sound coming through is crisp and clear, if you're a gamer, you want a headset to play multiplayer games with your friends. Yes, playing horror games like Alien Isolation benefits from a headset as you pick up on all the eerie noises, but the biggest factor is being able to speak with your friends while playing together. Elden Ring: Nightreign, for example, has no form of in-game communication, yet communicating with your teammates is key, so having a headset and joining a party with your friends can make things easier.

The fact that the mic works perfectly only strengthens your chances of picking up the victory. The noise-canceling capabilities of the microphone ensure you don't get any playback in your ear, because few things are as annoying as being able to hear your own voice coming back at you when speaking through a headset.

All in all, the OXS Storm A2 is a solid headset that's compatible with console, PC, and mobile, ensuring you don't need to buy numerous accessories. It's comfortable to wear, features great sound quality, and has a decent mic. The only downside is the slightly subpar noise-canceling capabilities, though this is hardly a deal-breaker.

