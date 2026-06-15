Paint and Seek codes June 2026

Use our Paint and Seek codes to jazz up your pistol as a seeker or store some tricks up your sleeve as a hider in this multiplayer frenzy. Channel your inner Peeta Mellark and paint yourself into the background of any scene so the seekers can't find you, or take on the hunting role yourself and ensure no hiders are left standing.

We look for new Paint and Seek codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a new gun skin or set of traits.

Here are all the new Paint and Seek codes:

Omg10kccu - 10k coins (new!)

SorryForRestart3 - 2.5k coins

SorryForDelay - 7.5k coins

10kccutoday? - 2.5k coins

ThanksForSupport - 2.5k coins

UPDATE1 - 7.5k coins

Paint and Seek isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Paint and Seek codes?

Redeeming Paint and Seek codes is pretty simple, but there are a few extra steps you need to complete. Here's what you need to do:

Join Ikitai Studios' Roblox group and like the game

Open Paint and Seek in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Paint and Seek codes?

Paint and Seek codes are special passwords that the developer, Ikitai Studios, gives out to reward players. These codes tend to coincide with game milestones and updates, or act as apologies for shutdowns and bugs. They give you a bunch of coins to spend on rolling for perks or gun skins to use in-game.

Is there a Paint and Seek Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Paint and Seek Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest update logs, take part in polls, and chat with other players.

How do I get more Paint and Seek codes?

The easiest way to get more Paint and Seek codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The codes channel in the game's Discord server isn't very well maintained, so we do the hard work of finding and verifying codes so that you can spend more time perfecting your camouflage. You're welcome!

Expired codes:

SorryForRestart

sorryforrestart2

release

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Paint and Seek codes.