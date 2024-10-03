Grab the new Paleo Pines DLC for free and kick spooky season off with a boo

To celebrate October, the fall season, and Halloween – the best time of the year – we’re giving away Paleo Pines DLC codes to three lucky winners. What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by dressing up your dinos in stripes and pumpkins?

If you’ve not heard of Paleo Pines before, let us introduce you. It’s an adorable indie game where you’re a rancher with your own farm and dinosaurs. You can ride them, ask them to help around the farm, or simply stare at them because they’re dinosaurs, and who doesn’t love that? Paleo Pines is one of our favorite games and one of the best Steam Deck games out there – we highly recommend it.

This year sees the release of two seasonal DLC packs – Trick or Treat and Spooktacular – which add some terrifyingly cute additions to your wardrobe and events calendar. The Trick or Treat DLC adds a Halloween night festival and minigame, which has seasonal dino skins as a reward. Spooktacular, meanwhile, brings new decor, clothing items, and skin tones to liven up your character and farm.

We’re giving away three Steam codes for each Paleo Pines DLC. Each winner will receive one of each code. Note that you do need to own the base game on Steam in order to redeem the DLCs. Our giveaway runs from October 2 to October 9, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then scroll down to enter. Good luck, fellow dino fans!

Paleo Pines DLC – Steam codes giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Paleo Pines DLC giveaway



