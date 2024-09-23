Palworld Mobile leaked early by PUBG mobile dev blunder

Palworld Mobile has had its fair share of rumors ever since the game became an overnight success on PC and consoles. Despite a recent lawsuit with Nintendo over the game’s similarities to its flagship Pokémon IP, and a concurrent player count that exceeded the millions regardless of the controversy at its peak, we’ve been waiting (impatiently) for any news on a mobile port. A sprawling action-adventure game with a huge open-world and monsters to hunt, all in the palm of our hands? Sign us up.

It looks like our prayers are being answered, because South Korean-based developer Krafton has recently posted job listings for Palworld Mobile (Thanks, GamingonPhone), practically confirming their involvement in the port before they quickly rectified the slip and changed the listings to fall under a ‘New Project’ header instead. Considering how Krafton is renowned for awesome mobile ports, like the upcoming Dark and Darker Mobile as well as much-loved battle royale PUBG Mobile, it fills us with a cautious excitement over the possibility of Palworld Mobile.

Krafton is obviously keeping its plans hushed, since the developer was so quick to change its job postings, but now that the information is out there, it’s fair to assume that we might get an announcement in the near future about the monster-hunter adventure game. It’s also interesting that the port is evidently being worked on, when the base game from Japanese studio Pocketpair is still in the midst of an ongoing infringement lawsuit.

Apparently Pocketpair and Krafton have no worries about Nintendo’s wrath, since development on a mobile port seems to be well under way. The premise of the game would work perfectly on mobile, with survival and crafting elements, plenty of monsters to conquer and claim, and an adventure MMO premise that would keep us stuck to our phones even more than usual.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by either studio, so we have to take the rumors with a pinch of salt. But it’s safe to assume that there are concrete plans already in motion for Palworld Mobile. Maybe not this year, maybe not until the lawsuit has reached a conclusion, maybe not ever if Nintendo triumphs, but prepare your Pokéballs – sorry, your Pal Spheres, for news on the next big mobile adventure.

