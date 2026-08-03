Palworld Online rivals Pokémon with release on new platform in 2026

Take your creatures on the go with Palworld Online, releasing on iOS and Android later this year.

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There's nothing better than taking a game on the go with you, and Palworld Online understands that. It's a new version of the hit MMORPG, debuting on mobile platforms later this year, so you can take your Chillets on the go.

Creators of Palworld, Pocketpair, announced today that Palworld Online will come to iOS and Android in 2026, adding a new portable platform to the game's roster. The 'Online' version of the game is designed specifically for mobile, so you can expect smooth controls and performance that impresses.

If you haven'tplayed Palworld yet, let us explain what it is. Yes, it looks like Pokémon. Yes, you catch a deck of creatures and make a team out of them. There's no evolution here, but you can breed Pals together to make a fun, new option.

There are some key differences between Palworld and its inspiration - for instance, Pals can use guns. Many of them. You can pick some of them up and use them like flamethrowers. Outside of combat, your base is where they'll hang out, assigning jobs between themselves to make produce, food, or farm materials.

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There's a lot of combat to get stuck into, using different types of Pals and combinations of them to take down enemies in the overworld and bosses - including other Pal owners. We're sure that these feats will all translate well to mobile, and we're excited to take our creatures on the go.

While that's all the information we have for now, you can keep an eye on the Palworld Online YouTube and Facebook pages for more.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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