Alongside development duties on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Game Freak has been preparing Android and iOS users for the launch of Pandoland. Instead of capturing cute creatures, this RPG is about leading an expedition into the uncharted territory of its titular world. Now, Game Freak and publisher Wonder Planet are setting the game’s global release window.

A recent announcement from the two companies expresses that Pandoland will launch “worldwide in late April 2025.” A definitive release date is to follow, but the good news is that you can kickstart your adventure in the free mobile game right now. Game Freak is opening up Pandoland’s listings on the Google Play Store and App Store to accept pre-registrations, meaning you can be among the first to play the game as soon as it launches.

With over 500 characters and items to come across, Pandoland’s gameplay encourages players to take the mobile RPG at their own pace. Dressed in colorful voxel-style art direction, the game’s map gradually reveals itself through exploration, pushing aside plumes of clouds to reveal vibrant biomes ripe for exploration. More importantly, seeking out hidden treasure is the ultimate reward for your curiosity. And you won’t have to do it alone, either.

Teaming up with your friends unlocks access to rare quests, which you can share between your party as you strive to collect bountiful loot. Android and iPhone users can enjoy Pandoland right away at launch, with no staggered launch to divide the two platforms. You’ll need the iOS 13/Android 6 or higher to play. Players who follow and share the Pandoland Facebook page and pre-register are eligible to claim these rewards:

A total of 15k diamonds (through 30 consecutive days of logging in)

One ultra-rare level SR character – ‘Charlotte’

One ultra-rare level SR item – ‘Meat on the bone’

500 coins

Beyond Pandoland, Game Freak is working toward the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date, one of many new Switch games we can’t wait to play. With the Nintendo Switch 2 inbound, there’s always a chance we could see the game in action at the next Nintendo Direct. Fingers crossed.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.