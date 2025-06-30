Get Paper Trial on Steam Deck at 93% off, if you're fast

If you are a fan of puzzle games, then I cannot recommend Paper Trail enough. Paper Trail takes you on a heartwarming, narrative-driven adventure packed with engaging and truly unique puzzles. Developed by Newfangled Games, Paper Trail is the studio's magnum opus and has accolades for days. If this sounds appealing, then I would be remiss not to mention that Paper Trail is currently discounted over at Humble with the Puzzle Pizzazz bundle as well as many others.

Paper Trail is my favorite brain training game. Rich narrative combined with hands-on problem-solving makes this origami-inspired puzzle game truly unique. The art style is gorgeous, the music is calming and atmospheric, and you can tell that a lot of love went into making this game; therefore, I can safely say that Puzzle Trail is one of the best Steam Deck games. At times, I was convinced a puzzle was simply not possible, making it all the more rewarding when I finally cracked it.

You play as Paige, points to Newfangled for that pun, an 18-year-old who has just been accepted into university, only her parents don't want her to go. As many 18-year-olds would think logical, she runs away, but ends up getting caught in a storm. You must navigate Paige through a variety of levels so she can get to the university. Paper Trail's narrative is rich with themes of family and belonging. I suppose at its heart, it's a classic coming-of-age story - I guess you could say it's a real Paige-turner. You'll also encounter plenty of other characters along the way, each telling their own story.

The mechanics are totally off the page. Honestly, I have never played a game like this before. Each beautifully drawn level is foldable; you must fold parts of the level to create pathways. You can't fold Paige (women aren't objects, you sick freak, why would you even try to fold her), and so where you place her will determine how you fold the level. You'll also encounter obstacles. In our Paper Trail review, Holly Alice says, "The levels are nice and varied across the different locations and introduce mechanics like connecting symbols together." Finally figuring out the right way to fold things is very satisfying.

If the idea of playing Paper Trail has clicked with you, then take a gander at the latest Humble Bundle. This Puzzle Puzzazz Bundle is available until Thursday, July 3, 2025.

How it works is you pay a minimum amount for a collection of games, but you can pay more if you wish; after all, some proceeds go to charity.

Pay $8 / £5.92 and get:

Paper Trail

A Guidebook of Babel

Kingsgrave

Hombody

Or pay $12 / £8.88 and get:

All the above

The Entropy Centre

The Abandoned Planet

The Star Names EOS

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

For more puzzle games, check out our lists on the best mobile puzzle games, or if words are more your thing, why not explore the best games like Wordle? These lists are brimming with goodies.