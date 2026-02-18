Paranormal codes February 2026

We have no doubt you're aware of just how terrifying this Roblox experience is, which is why we want to make sure you can grab as many Paranormal codes as possible. You're fighting not just for your life, but your sister's, too, so you need every advantage you can get.

As horror connoisseurs, we're big fans of Paranormal, and we especially like that there's a story to follow - we don't know about you, but we have a certain level of determination in overcoming the cult and saving Elenoire. It also helps motivate us to track down new codes.

Here are all of the new Paranormal codes:

RELEASE - 50 tokens

- 50 tokens PRESTGBEY - 50 tokens

How do I redeem Paranormal codes?

To redeem Paranormal codes, you need to:

Launch Paranormal on Roblox

Hit the blue shop button

Enter your code

Press redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Paranormal codes?

Paranormal codes are a great way to get tokens, which can help you survive the perils you face. There's no clear pattern for when the developer, MetroPunk Studio, will release new ones, but since many Roblox creators use events, milestones, and updates as reasons to hand out codes, it's best to bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out.

Is there a Paranormal Discord?

While not for Paranormal specifically, you can join the MetroPunk Studio Discord. Here, the developer makes announcements regarding news and updates, making it the best place to stay up to date with what's happening in-game.

How do I get more Paranormal codes?

Being part of the Discord, joining the MetroPunk Studio Roblox group, and staying up to date with the game's social media channels are the best ways to get new Paranormal codes. However, it's quite time-consuming, cutting down how long you can spend playing the game, so it's better to stop by this page whenever you want a freebie, as we track down all the codes and group them here.

We check for new Paranormal codes frequently, so make sure you stop by again soon.