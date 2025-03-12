Diablo’s biggest rival promises a new dawn in its next update

Grinding Gear Games has confirmed a new Path of Exile 2 update, with a teaser trailer for 0.2.0 Dawn of the Hunt recently released on the game’s official YouTube channel. Let the spirit guide you as a new hunt dawns, because a livestream with GGG is coming on March 25, 2025, to showcase everything that’s coming to Wraeclast in the next phase. Game directors Jonathan and Mark Roberts will take part in a Q&A session after the livestream to go through what you can expect, and we’ll be treated to the full 0.2.0 patch notes straight after.

Path of Exile 2 is a massively popular follow-up and is currently in paid early access, but it’s already inching closer to a spot in our list of the best RPGs thanks to the wealth of content and punishingly fun combat system. It plays great on the Steam Deck, too, so you can explore the murky forests of Ogham and trek through the sprawling dunes of the Vastiri Desert anywhere you go. And you’ll want to, because this new update looks to be jam-packed with exciting new features.

We already know a new Ascendancy for the Mercenary is on its way, but the Dawn of the Hunt trailer showcased a brand new character class that was previously only teased and, sadly, didn’t make an appearance in the initial release of early access. But judging by the calm and calculated prowling through a forest underbrush and the spear that they’re wielding, it’s a safe bet that Huntress is coming.

The Path of Exile 2 content update will no doubt be stuffed with new skill and support gems, unique items, extra skill tree passives, and general quality of life adjustments, too, and we’re looking forward to seeing how Grinding Gear Games perfects its sequel ahead of a full release hopefully later this year.

