As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Hades meets Pokémon in this new handheld creature collector

Path to Tamer Town is a fresh take on two of the most popular indie game genres around, mashing them together to create something unique.

Path to Tamer Town guide: The key art of a boy and his monster in a scooter outlined in white and pasted over a Switch 2 with detached joy cons, and a blurred volcanic arena background
Daz Skubich Avatar

Published:

Hades II Path to Tamer Town Pokémon 

Indie game developer Crazy Goat Games has announced Path to Tamer Town, a procedural, roguelite creature collector with echoes of Pokémon. It's slated for release on the Nintendo Switch 2, Steam, and other consoles in 2026.

There are plenty of games like Pokémon out there, but a lot of them remain stuck on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, and never make the leap to handheld. That's where Path to Tamer Town differs, as its developer clearly states that it's headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as it's out of early access. The monster-taming adventure sees you travel from town to town, earning badges and catching Mokitons as you go, preparing you for the final fight at the end. The procedurally-generated routes provide extra replayability, drawing inspiration from Hades, one of the best roguelike games in recent years.

Interestingly, Path to Tamer Town is a standalone prequel to Crazy Goat Games' other upcoming title, Tamer Town. This game also features Mokitons, but is much closer to a city builder game than an RPG or roguelike. Your aim is to make a thriving city that lets Mokitons and humans live side by side peacefully, while also fostering the competitive spirit of battling.

Path to Tamer Town release date window

Path to Tamer Town is slated to release in Steam Early Access in Q1 of 2026, with the full launch on console and PC set for Q3 of the same year. Given the early consideration for the Nintendo Switch 2, we hope that Crazy Goat Games makes Path to Tamer Town Steam Deck-compatible, too.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you love keeping up with the latest releases, make sure to check out our new Switch games and new mobile games guides - you might just find your next favorite game. We've also got everything you need to know about the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date if you're hyped for the next installment.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.