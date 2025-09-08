Hades meets Pokémon in this new handheld creature collector

Indie game developer Crazy Goat Games has announced Path to Tamer Town, a procedural, roguelite creature collector with echoes of Pokémon. It's slated for release on the Nintendo Switch 2, Steam, and other consoles in 2026.

There are plenty of games like Pokémon out there, but a lot of them remain stuck on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, and never make the leap to handheld. That's where Path to Tamer Town differs, as its developer clearly states that it's headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as it's out of early access. The monster-taming adventure sees you travel from town to town, earning badges and catching Mokitons as you go, preparing you for the final fight at the end. The procedurally-generated routes provide extra replayability, drawing inspiration from Hades, one of the best roguelike games in recent years.

Interestingly, Path to Tamer Town is a standalone prequel to Crazy Goat Games' other upcoming title, Tamer Town. This game also features Mokitons, but is much closer to a city builder game than an RPG or roguelike. Your aim is to make a thriving city that lets Mokitons and humans live side by side peacefully, while also fostering the competitive spirit of battling.

Path to Tamer Town release date window

Path to Tamer Town is slated to release in Steam Early Access in Q1 of 2026, with the full launch on console and PC set for Q3 of the same year. Given the early consideration for the Nintendo Switch 2, we hope that Crazy Goat Games makes Path to Tamer Town Steam Deck-compatible, too.

