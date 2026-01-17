Peak Evolution codes January 2026

There's nothing in this world I love more than excelling at a historical RPG, so I'm eating well with Peak Evolution codes. The game's artstyle makes me happy to look at, and I love watching my stats and damage numbers go up exponentially - not to mention the boss fights.

Codes can get you a ton of gems, which you can use to boost your damage even more, as well as boosts to your stats and exp points. It's time to grab your pets, upgrade your relics, and get out there.

Here are all of the new Peak Evolution codes:

60000likes - 7k gems and ten boosts (new!)

50000likes - 6k gems and ten boosts

40000likes - 6k gems and ten boosts

30000likes - 5k gems and eight boosts

20000likes - 3k gems and seven boosts

15000likes - 3k gems and five boosts

10000likes - 1k gems and three boosts

5000likes - 300 gems and three double exp potions

There are plenty of other Roblox codes to redeem from all of your favorite Roblox games, so make sure you grab freebies while they last.

How do I redeem Peak Evolution codes?

Thankfully, it's super straightforward to redeem Peak Evolution codes - all you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Peak Evolution in Roblox

Hit the settings cog at the top left-hand side of the screen

Enter the code in the provided box

Press 'claim' and see what you've earned

If you can't see rewards, it's likely something's gone wrong. Check that you copied the code exactly as it appears above, and haven't added any rogue capital letters or spaces before or after. If you can't solve the problem, then it's likely that the code has expired. We check for codes often, though, so stay tuned for new ones soon!

How do I get more Peak Evolution codes?

Getting more codes isn't super straightforward, as the developer doesn't have a consistent drop schedule. As you can see from the codes above, when the game hits a certain number of likes, a code drops, so the best thing you can do to encourage their swift arrival is to like the game. Having said all of that, we don't expect you to have time to check in on the game's like count, but we do, so we'll check for more codes at regular intervals. We think you should probably just bookmark this page and let us do the hard work.

Is there a Peak Evolution Discord server?

There is a Peak Evolution Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players of the game. You can also get updates about the game, report bugs to the developer, and participate in giveaways.