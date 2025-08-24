As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Viral multiplayer climbing game Peak is finally Steam Deck Verified

As Peak earns Steam Deck Verified status, could we see more “friendslop” multiplayer games opening themselves up to portable platforms?

Peak Steam Deck Verified: A yellow Peak scout saluting in front of a Steam Deck on the Mesa Update key art
Aggro Crab and Landfall's Peak is the latest in a long line of goofy multiplayer experiences to go viral online, and you can finally play it on the go thanks to its Steam Deck Verified status. The development has solidified the game's number two spot on the Steam Deck chart this week.

Following in the footsteps of R.E.P.O, Content Warning, Lethal Company, and even games like Among Us, Peak is the latest multiplayer sensation sweeping the internet, thanks to its goofy physics, proximity chat, and abundance of ways to screw over your friends. Team Peak dropped the 1.25.a patch on Thursday night, which announced the game's official Steam Deck Verified status, meaning it can compete with all the other wonderful Steam Deck games on Valve's platform.

According to the patch notes, existing Steam Deck players know that Peak has "been good for a while" on the handheld console, but some minor text adjustments and additional controller support earned the indie game the coveted check mark. The Japanese Steam Deck X account even showed its support for Peak on Deck in early August, and the game has sat comfortably at number two on the Steam Deck charts since July 26, 2025.

These "friendslop" games are increasingly popular online thanks to their ability to create viral moments for social media, but also because they're really fun, and it's a shame that so many of them are restricted to desktop PC. Peak's Steam Deck verification is a great move in the right direction, and Landfall's co-op horror game, Content Warning, is heading to the Nintendo Switch in 2026, so these developers clearly recognize the value of and demand for portability in the genre.

So go out there, grab your friends, and get climbing the perilous mountain together in Peak. If you prefer the flexibility of a larger screen, check out our list of the best Steam Deck docks to find your perfect accessory, or take a look at the best Steam Deck alternatives to see what the competition looks like.

