The long-running Persona series has been delighting RPG fans for close to three decades.. It reached new peaks following the launch of Persona 5 (and its updated version, Royal), prompting many new fans to go back and look at the older titles. Persona 3 Reload is definitely one to try, and this fantastic new version of the 2006 RPG is now available at its cheapest price ever on Steam Deck.

It’s no surprise that Persona 3 Reload is counted among the best RPGs, considering its pedigree. The way the games handle interpersonal relationships amidst high-stake narratives is second to none, and playing a stylish turn-based role-playing game on Valve’s handheld console certainly makes for a great time.

It may sound familiar, but Persona 3 Reload puts you into the shoes of a high school student whose parents died ten years prior and is now returning to the city he grew up in. One day, during a mysterious event called the Dark Hour, he is attacked by Shadows, awakening his metaphysical Persona and fighting back. He then joins a team called the “Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad” or SEES to help fight these strange shadows.

When it comes to this JRPG series, the narrative is just as impressive as the turn-based action. Stylish as it is deep, Persona 3 Reload’s combat is beautiful to watch unfold and puts even the best action games to shame. More importantly, each fight feels impactful and requires strategy, so it’s not all style over substance, but rather, both.

While our Persona 3 review wasn’t for Reload, many of the positive comments remain with the remake. In the review, Ruby Spiers-Unwin said that “Persona 3 is a masterpiece, one of my favourite games of all time.” Both compliments still apply to Persona 3 Reload, so despite the different versions, you’re still in for an absolute treat here.

If you’re hoping to play one of the best Steam Deck games, then it’s a good thing that Persona 3 Reload is just $31.49 / £26.99 on Fanatical, making it the cheapest price the game has been since it launched in early 2024. If you like digital goodies or in-game outfits, the two higher editions are also on sale, but they’re not necessary to have a good time.

Make it an even better experience by grabbing a bigger screen and connecting your handheld to the best Steam Deck docks. As one of the best single-player games available, Persona 3 Reload is truly special, so you’re in for a great time.