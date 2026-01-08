Persona 30th anniversary celebrations kick off with Sanrio collaboration, while official site teases more to come

A lot of iconic gaming franchises are celebrating big anniversaries in 2026, including Pokémon, Castlevania, and more. However, at the time of writing, only one of them has a site dedicated to the milestone, and that's the Persona 30th anniversary site. The page has been live for a little while, but some new updates and a fresh live stream have teased some new content to celebrate three decades of supernatural high school students.

The first Persona 30th anniversary live stream premiered on January 8, showcasing some of the new merchandise launching this year as part of the celebrations. That includes a bunch of acrylic stands with series protagonist designs from all the best Persona games, as well as collaborations with Sanrio, the mega-brand behind Hello Kitty, Keio Electric Railway, and other Japanese retail partners. The stream also revealed the Persona 30th Anniversary Symphonic Concert series, though, sadly, the only current dates are littered across Japan, and there's no suggestion of a global tour.

Unfortunately, the stream didn't offer any new details on the Persona game series, but if you look at the website, it seems to be teasing more information on Persona 4 Revival in the near future. That's all well and good, but let's be honest, what we really want to know about is when we're getting an update on Persona 6. While Atlus hasn't officially confirmed the next game in the RPG series just yet, we're pretty sure it's coming, with multiple leaks towards the end of last year suggesting we could get a reveal from the developer in the near future. We've got our fingers crossed for confirmation soon.

Revelations: Persona, the first game in Atlus' series, was released in Japan in September 1996, so we've still got a few months until the official anniversary. However, it seems that the developer isn't holding off until later this year to celebrate thirty years of the series. We're already looking forward to more announcements in the future, and given that the site now has three big 'coming soon' banners on the home page, we likely don't have long to wait.

Outside of merch and main game updates, today also marks the launch of the Persona 5 Royal Pack DLC for Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. This content pack includes five tracks from the game, including Life Will Change, I Believe, and more. Not only that, but the Persona 5: The Phantom X version 3.0 update is now live, introducing the mobile game's first dual-attribute unit, Frostgale Kotone. Simply put, now is a very good time to be a Persona fan.