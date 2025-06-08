As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Persona 4 Revival appears at Xbox Showcase, but it's missing a vital platform

We're finally get a Persona 4 remake, the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2 weren't shown as platforms the game is due to arrive on.

Persona 4 Revival 

The Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2025 didn't disappoint, offering various exciting announcements, but perhaps one of the best ones comes in the form of Persona 4 Revival. Persona fans worldwide, including those of us at PT, have longed for a true remake of the game, and it's finally happening.

Two weeks ago, we asked if a Persona 4 remake is happening, so it's nice to know that our vibes, as well as those of the community, were on point. In my Persona 4 Switch review, I gave the game a big 'ol 9/10, so I'm more than eager to get my hands on it, though whether or not I can do so on the Nintendo Switch 2 is up in the air.

During its very brief trailer during the showcase, we didn't get confirmation of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, so while we can try to remain hopeful, it might not be joining the other Persona games on Nintendo platforms. Let's not forget that Persona 3 Reload is also absent from the console, meaning Switch players are missing out on one of the best RPGs you can play, and it seems the same will be true of P4R.

While it doesn't look like we'll get our hands on the Persona 4 remake, we can at least rejoice in the fact that the Xbox ROG Ally is real, and it's due to release towards the end of the year. Better still, every game shown in the Xbox Showcase is playable on the upcoming hardware.

Just because it doesn't appear as though P4R is coming to Nintendo Switch (though we might get lucky with a surprise announcement down the line), we can still tell you everything you need to know about the Persona 4 characters, with individual guides for Persona 4's Rise, Persona 4's Adachi, and more.

