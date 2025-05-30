So, is there a Persona 4 remake happening?

It's all getting a bit confusing over at the Persona 4 remake rumor mill, what with deleted posts, domain registrations, and voice actors pitching in. We're here to look through what's going on and sift out the facts.

On May 28, Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor behind Persona 3's protagonist and Persona 4's Yosuke, posted on BlueSky. The post says "no, [he] will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake… they don't want me to come back". Ok, cool, but we don't even have confirmation of a remake, so did he leak the information? Lowenthal has since deleted the post, but you can see a screenshot here.

The next day, Erin Fitzgerald, who plays Persona 4's Chie, also posted on BlueSky saying, "for those asking, I have not been asked to reprise my role as Chie Satonaka in the Persona 4 remake." Then, early today, Amanda Winn Lee (the voice of Yukiko) took to X, announcing that she also isn't in the remake. There's currently no word from Johnny Yong Bosch, the voice behind the Protagonist yet. It is important to note that Persona 3 Reload doesn't have the same cast as the original 2007 game, so the fact that the actors aren't returning doesn't mean the game isn't coming.

Again, what remake? While we're all eager to see it, there is no confirmation at all, and it could all just be hearsay from a stirred-up community. Plus, there's already Golden on all platforms – you can check out our Persona 4 Golden review here to see how it runs. But if we look at where the rumor came from, it does seem likely.

Turns out that a new domain appears to be registered for a remake – 'p4re.jp'. This is the key, as Persona 3 Reload's domain is p3re.jp, with the game receiving an announcement around three months after the site went live. It's now nearly three months since the p4re.jp domain got a trademark, adding significant fuel to the rumor fire. Funnily enough, while he doesn't mention being in the cast, it's Johnny who first brought this to light with a retweet.

It could be Persona 4 Reload, Persona 4: Even Shinier Golden, Persona 4: Back for More, or any other name Atlus thinks fits.

To be clear, at the time of writing, there is no confirmation of an actual remake. The key points that hint at one are the domain registration and the fact that Yuri's post is no longer on BlueSky, though the others do remain available. For now, we're going to have to sit and wait. But there is a chance we'll get a trailer at Summer Games Fest next week…

While we're most likely to see new trailers for Persona 5: The Phantom X, Atlus could drop a trailer for Persona 4's remake, too – it wouldn't be the first time there's been a Persona double-whammy. Back in 2023, Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica got trailers during the same Xbox Games Showcase.

At this point, we just want any new Persona game. It's taken a while for the Persona 5: Phantom X release date to roll around, and it doesn't look like Persona 6 is on the radar. Hopefully, Persona 4 Reload might land on the Nintendo Switch 2 this year.