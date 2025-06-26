Persona 5 The Phantom X codes June 2025

We're all eager to grab any Persona 5 X codes for Atlus' latest game in the franchise. Most gacha games offer freebies you can use to pick up new characters and purchase items, and Persona 5 The Phantom X codes are no different. They offer you plenty of in-game goodies to use on banners and building characters.

Are there any new Persona 5 X codes?

Unfortunately, there are no active Persona 5 X codes on the global server.

If you're playing on a CN, TW, or KR server, these codes may work for you:

pancakes - free rewards

- free rewards RACEQUEEN - free rewards

- free rewards P5X0418OPEN - free rewards

- free rewards P5XGRANDOPEN - free rewards

- free rewards P5X2024041810 - free rewards

- free rewards 假面役者 - free rewards

- free rewards 天使重生 - free rewards

- free rewards P3R聯動開啟 - free rewards

- free rewards 가면배우 - free rewards

- free rewards 환생천사 - free rewards

- free rewards P3R콜라보 - free rewards

How do I redeem Persona 5 X codes?

Here's how to redeem your Persona 5 X codes:

Open up Persona 5 X

Access the main menu

Click the Exchange Code icon

Paste or type in a code one at a time into the box

Hit OK

There you go, free stuff!

What are Persona 5: The Phantom X codes?

If you've ever played a gacha game before, or even a mobile game, you'll know that redemption codes are a big part of how players get currency, free items, and even characters in the game. Persona 5: The Phantom X also has a redemption function, with some codes having been released in different territories. Each code gives in-game currency to use on the banners, along with other helpful items.

