Persona 5 Phantom X's debut banner is, of course, Joker

You have no idea how long I've been waiting to get into Persona 5: The Phantom X, and now, with the release date just a week away, we're starting to get some solid details. We know who's on the debut banners, and it's probably exactly who you expected.

Persona 5's Joker is the limited character running on the first banner as the game goes global. Paired with his classic persona, Arsene, he uses the curse element. Joker is, of course, a five-star character, which means you can only get him while the banner is live.

You can pre-register for the game now, as Persona 5: The Phantom X comes to mobile and PC on June 26. There are plenty of new faces, along with old favorite Persona 5 characters, coming back to hunt down more bad guys in the metaverse.

Unfortunately, we don't have a preview to share with you as there haven't been any global beta tests, but a review will be brewing as soon as the game drops. The game is classic Persona fare, dropping you right into the action in a cutscene, then bringing it back to Yongen-Jaya's chill streets for some much-needed respite as you meet the new Protagonist.

I hope we can head back into LeBlanc for a cup of coffee in between palace missions, but mostly I'm just excited to experience more of the Persona 5 world. Yes, it's been nearly a decade since Sega and Atlus released the game, and yes, there's already Royal, Strikers, and Tactica, but I want more.

Thankfully, there's a shiny new P5-themed event to welcome us into X, though details are sparse as to what this means right now. I'd assume it'll bring characters like Ann and Ryuji into the spotlight and let us visit old haunts, but only time will tell.

Will I see you in Yongen-Jaya, testing out Persona 5: Phantom X characters?