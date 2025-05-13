Persona 5 X may be coming sooner than we thought

I don't know about you, dear reader, but I've been waiting for a Persona 5 X global launch for a while now. A long while. Atlus first released the game over a year ago in China, and it's about to go live in Japan. But is there hope for the rest of the world, too?

In case that wasn't clear, there's no Persona 5: The Phantom X release date for global audiences yet. We've been waiting (im)patiently for access as it surely is coming, but now, finally, there may be light at the end of the tunnel thanks to this post on X by the Atlus West account.

The image shows a cape and a hat in classic Persona 5 style, with red and black theming. There's also an owl emoji. Which game has an owl in it? Persona 5 X – he's called Lufel and is the Morgana of the game. He's an owl, but he wears clothes and has weapons. That's all the confirmation I need to start getting excited. I just bloody love everything Persona 5-related, OK?

The graphic is the same one that the Japanese Atlus account for P5X posted, so it's got to be a hint. There's a chance that all this is only about the game's release in Japan, but would the western account really post about that? Only time will tell. You can tune into the Japanese livestream on May 15th to see more.

The Japanese version of the game is likely to arrive in late June. A Reddit comment by Smart_Welder5520 surmises that the three emojis used in the announcement post on X indicate the rainy month with the snail and umbrella, and the crab may signify Cancer in the zodiac, the time for which begins June 21.

If you need a refresher on all things Persona games before this next one comes out, you can check out our guides to all the Persona 3 characters, the Persona 4 characters, and where to watch the Persona 5 anime.