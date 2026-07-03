Persona 3's female protagonist is finally getting the love she deserves

Persona 5 X recently announced the next collaboration making its way to the game. It's collaborating with another title in the series - Persona 3 Portable, which was originally a PlayStation Portable game… hence the name.

Persona 5: The Phantom X is Atlus' breakout into the mobile gacha game market. So far, all the main characters from Persona 5 and a swathe of new faces are on the playable roster, along with characters from Persona 3 Reload and Persona 4.

Now, we're getting a deep cut: Kotone Shiomi, the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable, will debut in the game soon. Finally, some appreciation for her after a 15-year absence.

You may be thinking, "But wait, there's more than one protagonist?" Yes, yes, there is. While Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload, Dancing in Moonlight, and Persona 3 FES only have a male protagonist (Makoto Yuki), Persona 3 Portable introduced Kotone Shiomi as another option.

She unfortunately didn't come back for the recent remake of Persona 3, despite a lot of us really hoping she would, but now she'll be back in the limelight in P5X as she deserves.

The short teaser shows Kotone and her Persona, Orpheus. We'll need to sit tight and wait for more information about her and what to expect from the collab in full.