Persona 3's female protagonist is finally getting the love she deserves

Persona 3’s female protagonist is coming back, even if it's in the gacha game.

persona 3 x persona 5 collab - Kotone Shiomi in battle
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Persona 3 Persona 5: The Phantom X 
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Persona 5 X recently announced the next collaboration making its way to the game. It's collaborating with another title in the series - Persona 3 Portable, which was originally a PlayStation Portable game… hence the name.

Persona 5: The Phantom X is Atlus' breakout into the mobile gacha game market. So far, all the main characters from Persona 5 and a swathe of new faces are on the playable roster, along with characters from Persona 3 Reload and Persona 4.

Now, we're getting a deep cut: Kotone Shiomi, the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable, will debut in the game soon. Finally, some appreciation for her after a 15-year absence.

You may be thinking, "But wait, there's more than one protagonist?" Yes, yes, there is. While Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload, Dancing in Moonlight, and Persona 3 FES only have a male protagonist (Makoto Yuki), Persona 3 Portable introduced Kotone Shiomi as another option.

She unfortunately didn't come back for the recent remake of Persona 3, despite a lot of us really hoping she would, but now she'll be back in the limelight in P5X as she deserves.

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The short teaser shows Kotone and her Persona, Orpheus. We'll need to sit tight and wait for more information about her and what to expect from the collab in full.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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