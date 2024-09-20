We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Persona 5 X and Pizza Hut team up for a tasty collab

Persona 5 The Phantom X and Pizza Hut bring a mouth-watering collaboration to China, offering in-game and real-life goodies for fans.

Persona 5: The Phantom X 

Imagine if you could get a succulent meal and also some free stuff in a videogame. If this sounds like your type of thing, you’re in luck as there’s a Persona 5 Phantom X and Pizza Hut collab happening.

Between September 26 and October 13, 2024, you can head to Pizza Hut and get your hands on some goodies. This collab is only in China for now, as the game is not available worldwide – but here’s what we know about the Persona 5 X release date in other territories.

Those who order a meal including a pizza, drink, and sides can get their hands on a code for in-game goodies, along with some physical merchandise. You can pick either a pack of playing cards or a choice of pin badges featuring Persona 5 protagonists Joker and Wonder.

As for the in-game items, it appears that you can get a Pizza Hut-themed outfit, along with currency to use in the shop or on banners to grab some Persona 5 Phantom X characters. The codes that come with each meal are one-time use, and you can only redeem one per account.

