Recently, Persona 5 The Phantom X got attention for the wrong reasons. While it's a fun new entry into the endless Persona 5-verse, players noticed quite a few disparities between different servers.

It boils down to a lack of soft pity on the banners, not having the same standard pool of characters, and a big difference in rewards after maintenance, among other things. Players, including myself, were eager for a recent livestream where developers were to discuss changes to the game.

However, our hopes were sort of dashed. Though global players now get the same 300 meta jewel reward, upped from a measly 100, as the Chinese server, that's about it for what we really wanted. The soft pity issue hasn't been addressed, meaning you'll still be going to max pity for most five-star units, and characters in the standard pool on the CN server will not join it in global for 'at least six months'. This pertains to Marian, a really good healer, who people expected to get on the standard banner. Now, we've got a long old wait.

Playing gacha games isn't all about the rewards, but when new characters are only available on limited banners, you kind of need as much currency as you can get. Persona 5 X's banner schedule is faster than the Chinese server, to catch global up as quickly as possible. The issue here is that there's no extra currency to have a chance at getting these characters. Players did get a ten-pull of limited banner tickets for characters and weapons, but this doesn't really make a dent.

I, for one, didn't manage to get Joker, and now his banner is gone and replaced with Yusuke - another character I want, but I'm not even at hard pity yet, and I've not lost a 50/50. I don't think Fox will join my roster any time soon, sadly.

While I still enjoy the story and will gladly play any Persona games with a '5' written on it, this does feel a little sour. Especially since there aren't even any Persona 5 codes for global yet. In the meantime, I suggest using these Zenless Zone Zero codes instead.