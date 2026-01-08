Persona 5 X's new character could shake up the game in version 3.0

Persona 5 X’s new version kicks off with a bang, introducing a brand-new combat mechanic alongside fresh story content and rewards.

Persona 5 The Phantom X version 3.0: Frostgale Kotone and her Persona outlined in white and pasted on a blurred wallpaper
Daz Skubich Avatar

Published:

Persona 5: The Phantom X 

Hot off the heels of the half-anniversary celebration, Persona 5: The Phantom X version 3.0 is finally here. The fresh update brings with it new main story content, plenty of special missions, and debuts a combat mechanic via the latest gacha banner.

The headline of this Persona 5 X update is the limited banner for Frostgale Kotone, the game's first-ever dual attribute unit. If she looks familiar to you, that's because she's an alternate version of the Persona 5: The Phantom X character, Kotone Montagne, aka Mont. Whereas her original incarnation is a four-star Ice assassin, Frostgale Kotone is a five-star Ice and Wind assassin. Both units use the same Persona, Terpsichore.

Alongside Frostgale Kotone, the four-star Phantom Idols Chizuko Nagao, Kayo Tomiyama, and Lufel are also available to summon. If you fancy trying out Mont's five-star upgrade for free, you can now access her special missions in Thieves' Secrets and use her as a trial character on your team. There are plenty of first clear rewards on offer, so it's worth doing to get to know her better and farm some materials.

Version 3.0 also adds new main story content in Unconditional Love Phase 3, complete with fresh places to explore in the Story Palace and plenty of combat challenges to take on for bountiful rewards. If you're a fan of dripping out your characters, too, there's a Wonder-exclusive Abyss Fang weapon up for grabs if you collect enough shards, so get hunting.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you're desperate for more information, you can read our Persona 5 X interview next to see what the team had to say about the upcoming new content. We're big fans of gacha games in general, but this title in particular is on our list of the best mobile games, so it's really worth a shot.

