Persona 5 X banners explained June 2025

The Persona 5 X banners are an important part of this exciting gacha spin-off, as they're the main way for you to obtain new characters, weapons, and Personas. In this guide, we help you keep on top of all the current and upcoming featured banners, the standard and beginner banners, gacha rates, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the current and next Persona 5 X banners:

What is the current Persona 5 X banner?

The current Persona 5 The Phantom X banner is called The Phantom Magician; it runs from the game's launch until Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Here are the characters featured on the current P5X banner:

The Phantom Magician

Ren Amamiya [Joker] - (five-star, sweeper, curse)

Lufel [Cattle] - (four-star, assassin, fire)

Tomoko Noge [Moko] - (four-star, strategist, psychic)

Seiji Shiratori [Fleuret] - (four-star, assassin, wind)

Each pull on the featured banner costs one platinum ticket. You're guaranteed to get one four-star every ten pulls and one five-star every 80 pulls. If you pull a five-star that isn't the featured one, the next five-star you pull is guaranteed to be the featured Phantom Thief.

What's the permanent Persona 5 X banner?

The permanent Persona 5 The Phantom X banner, named Phantom Idol Contract, features a standard pool of characters that stay the same across updates. It features five- and four-star Personas, as well as a pool of two-star Personas. This banner requires one gold ticket per draw. You're guaranteed to get one four-star every ten pulls, and one five-star every 80 pulls.

Here are all of the characters available on the standard P5X banner:

Ryuji Sakamoto (five-star)

Morgana (five-star)

Ann Takamaki (five-star)

Yaoling Li (five-star)

Haruna Nishimori (five-star)

Lufel (four-star)

Motoha Arai (four-star)

Shun Kano (four-star)

Tomoko Noge (four-star)

Kayo Tomiyama (four-star)

Kiyoshi Kurotani (four-star)

Toshiya Sumi (four-star)

Kotone Montagne (four-star)

Miyu Sahara (four-star)

Yukimi Fujikawa (four-star)

Saiji Shiratori (four-star)

Leo Kamiyama (four-star)

When you reach 300 pulls on the standard banner for the first time, you can claim a free copy of one of the five-star Phantom Thieves featured on the standard banner.

What's the Persona 5 X beginner banner?

The Persona 5 The Phantom X beginner banner is an exclusive banner that's only available to new players. It features the same pool of characters and Personas as the standard banner.

You can pull on it a total of 50 times, and each ten pulls only costs eight gold tickets, giving you a 20% discount. You can select one of the standard five-star characters on this banner, and you're guaranteed to get them within those 50 pulls.

That's everything you need to know about the current and next Persona 5 X banners.