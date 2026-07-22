Persona 5 ticks off two more huge collabs - and yes, that includes Fortnite

There are only so many games left that don't have a Persona 5 collab - but now it's Fortnite's turn, at long last. However, it's not just Fortnite, as there's a second collab on the cards, according to the same source.

SamLeakss, as reposted by FireMonkey and Hypex, says that Persona 5 is coming to both Fortnite and Rocket League. It seems SamLeakss is the only source for these collabs right now, and there aren't any other details other than 'they're happening'.

Persona dropping into Fortnite has been a long time coming, so we're expecting something good. Some jam tracks from the soundtrack would be amazing, as there are some bangers featuring in the game.

Skins of the Phantom Thieves' outfits, with options for their day-to-day wear, would look cool, especially Joker and Ann's iconic fits. As for emotes, well, there's a whole game about the Persona 5 cast dancing, so there's plenty of fodder for some fun moves. Also, Morgana could be backbling - either in the Shujin High School bag, or in his Phantom form strapped to Joker's back. Why not, eh?

Rocket League may have fewer options, but we're sure there'll be some really swish toppers, antennae, and themed vehicles. Perhaps Morgana's car-shaped form when they're in the Metaverse.

We seem to have passed the point of Persona killing the games it collabs with, as recent crossovers include Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Mobile, which aren't going anywhere, and now two more of the biggest free mobile games in the world.