Persona 5 Royal – what a game. Have you played it? If not, why not, and if yes, why not play it again? It’s currently on sale for less than $15 in Humble Bundle’s Black Friday sale and is worth every cent.

Discover the tantalizing tale of the Phantom Thieves as they awaken their personas and take down corrupt people in Tokyo. Sort of, they go into a parallel world to do it, where they meet a talking cat that can turn into a bus and come face-to-face with plenty of weird monsters. The story is excellent from start to finish, really fleshing out the characters and offering so much to do outside of combat. Hang out with your friends, do a crossword, fight a corrupt politician, go to school, defeat an evil mafia boss – you name it, you can do it. You can even go fishing! Persona 5 Royal has it all.

You can read our glowing Persona 5 Royal Switch review here, but to sum it up, considering the sheer size of the game it runs like a dream on the handheld console, and allows you to play one of the best JRPGs of all time anywhere you want.

That’s not all, though – there’s plenty more for fans of big open-world games and deep stories set in fantasy worlds. Or, you can pick up some multiplayer games like Unravel Two to keep everyone entertained.

Humble Bundle’s Black Friday and Cyber sale ends on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. You can check all of the Switch deals on Humble Bundle right here.

