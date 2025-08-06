You can get Persona 5 for less than $2 if you're quick

It's another month, so you know what that means? A brand new roster of games to play on your Steam Deck over on Humble Choice. This month, you can claim eight games for a very reasonable $14.99, saving a bunch of dough and gaining hours of content. Perhaps most exciting of all is the addition of Atlus's beloved JRPG, Persona 5, which is technically under $2 when you consider it's just one eighth of the Humble Choice subscription cost.

With a gripping story, cinematic turn-based gameplay, and an unforgettable cast of Persona 5 characters, this game earns its spot among the best JRPG games. If you've not yet played Persona 5, Royal is absolutely worth playing. This is the definitive version, too, with a whole new story arc attached to a third semester, fresh new characters, and a whole new palace to explore.

You play as a high schooler who goes by the name of Joker, who is sent to the city on probation after a mysterious incident. The game splits between life simulation and dungeon crawling in a surreal realm called the Metaverse. After awakening mysterious powers, you join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, a secret group that infiltrates corrupted minds, known as Palaces, to steal distorted desires and trigger a change of heart. Honestly, the story's so good! It's all about binary opposition and self-discovery.

In day-to-day life, you'll do what any ordinary student would like, such as take exams, hang out with friends, explore Tokyo, and even work a part-time job. Sounds almost cozy, right? But in the Metaverse, you're thrust into a surreal realm shaped by distorted desires. Each Palace reflects its ruler's warped cognition, and to infiltrate it, you'll need to uncover the nature of their distortion and the location tied to it. Once inside, your goal is to identify and steal the core manifestation of their desire to change them for the better.

As you play detective, there's no shortage of combat, either. In our Persona 5 review, Tilly Lawson says, "options include attacking with your weapon, summoning your powerful Persona, using an item, or passing the baton to the next party member." Every teammate wields a distinct Persona, some of which can be fused or upgraded with skill cards, gallows execution, or the electric chair.

I love how each Persona is based on a mythological, literary, or historical figure; it adds rich layers to each character's identity. For instance, Joker's first Persona, Arsène, is inspired by a fictional thief called Arsène Lupin, known for charm, wit, and moral code, who targets elites and criminals. Traits that mirror Joker. Arsène starts with light damage attacks and, if optimized, can become an absolute powerhouse, ultimately evolving into Satanael, representing enlightenment.

Tilly goes on to say, "Despite its turn-based format, the fighting always feels quick and fluid, with strong moves that make you feel truly powerful." But don't mistake that for being easy, as Persona 5 Royal still packs plenty of challenge. It's just that the gameplay is so fun and addictive, you'll want to keep pushing forward, and since the game has 100+ hours of content, you can spend a lot of time on this game without getting bored with the combat.

If Persona 5 Royal is sounding good, then head over to Humble and sign up for Humble Choice. There is no membership obligation, so you can opt in for one month, grab the games, and then cancel it (you won't lose them). You also get discounts on most things in the Humble store if you are a member.

Here's a full list of the August 2025 Humble Choice games:

Persona 5 Royal - Steam Deck Verified

Banishers Ghost of New Eden - Steam Deck Playable

My Time at Sandrock - Steam Deck Verified

Let's School! - Steam Deck Verified

Lil Gator Game - Steam Deck Verified

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip - Steam Deck Verified

Wildmender - Steam Deck Verified

Warpips - Steam Deck Playable

