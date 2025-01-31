“Life-changing” is a truly apt way of describing Persona 5 Royal – a masterpiece of a role-playing game that has remained one of the best games in its genre since its original debut on PS4. After years of waiting, the full version – Persona 5 Royal – dropped on other platforms like PC and Switch, with the game now dropping to its lowest price ever, offering 100 hours or more of content to enjoy.

Like many other entries in the best JRPGs list, Persona 5 Royal keeps players coming back thanks to a distinct cast, a fantastic narrative, and some very, very stylish turn-based combat. The Persona 5 characters are all memorable enough, and the protagonist is so intriguing, that he made his way into one of the best Switch fighting games – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – as a DLC character.

If you’ve looked at Persona 5 before and decided to miss out on it, let me change your heart. Persona 5 Royal puts you in the shoes of a boy, codenamed Joker, who is transferred to another school after being falsely accused of a crime. You experience different semesters at this school, and while that might sound like a cozy game premise, that’s far from the truth.

While Persona 5 Royal’s life-simulation elements shine between the game’s various dungeons, the RPG isn’t a walk in the park. Joker and his friends become a group of vigilantes called The Phantom Thieves, traveling into the subconscious of adults with malevolence in the heart with the aim to change their hearts, making them better people.

It’s such a lengthy game that I can’t do it justice in this short news piece, so I’d strongly suggest reading Tilly Lawton’s Persona 5 Royal review. While the experience is based on the Switch version of the game, many of the comments in the 9/10 review stick regardless of platform. But it’s hard to deny the amazing experience on hand with such comments as “Person 5 Royal is a wonderfully immersive and iconic JRPG.” It runs perfectly on Steam Deck, with the Verified badge of approval, making it one of the best Steam Deck games to date.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy Persona 5 Royal, a game worth playing at full price, don’t miss your chance pick it up for just $21.59 / £17.99 on Fanatical – the lowest price the game has ever been on PC. This is the full version of the game too, with the Royal re-release introducing more content for a lengthier experience, as well as other quality-of-life improvements.

If you’re looking for a new single-player game to tuck into, I can’t think of anything better than Persona 5 Royal. Even if you don’t have Valve’s handheld PC, the game runs fantastically on the best Steam Deck alternatives, and a 100+ hour RPG on the go is a truly exciting experience.