Persona 5 crosses over with another huge game, but it still isn't Fortnite

It appears that yet another Persona 5 collab is coming soon, but somehow, it's still not the legendary battle royale Fortnite. That's right, the Persona 5 curse is coming for Overwatch, according to a post by Atlus.

The official X account reposted an Overwatch trailer showing what's coming in Season 18, with the quote "it's almost showtime" and a diamond emoji. Now, there's nothing in the trailer with a particular Persona-y vibe until the very end, where a silhouette of Persona 5's Joker appears in his classic pose, pulling on his gloves.

It's most likely a skin, or two, for characters, perhaps for the new hero Wuyang, who will release in the next season. I could see Junkrat pulling off a Ryuji skin with his blonde hair, and maybe Wrecking Ball could wear a Morgana fit.

This isn't even the first Persona 5 crossover this year. Most recently, there was a Project Sekai collab that put Hatsune Miku in Kasumi's outfit, and in June, Naraka: Bladepoint got Phantom Thief costumes. It does beg the question of how come there's no crossover with the game known for its work with other IPs? Why is there no hint of Persona in Fortnite?

For the past few years, there have been rumors around a Fortnite x Persona collab, but nothing has ever come to fruition. In 2024, insider Wensoing alleged that a collab does exist but is "internally on hold", and controversial leaker Midori suggested that talks had been happening since 2022.

Maybe Fortnite is holding out to avoid the Persona curse, where a string of games went into end-of-service within a year of hosting a Persona crossover. Not that the battle royale game could ever die, really. Joker could be one of the best Fortnite skins out there - imagine swooping around with that fancy coat!